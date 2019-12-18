Forensic Scientist Fired After ‘Having Sex With Corpse’

Shutterstock/Wikimedia

A forensic scientist in Brazil has been fired after police allegedly caught him having sex with a dead body.

Wanderley dos Santos Silva was dismissed from his position at the Institute of Legal Medicine in the city of Manaus after authorities caught him in a sticky situation with a corpse.

The 52-year-old was caught when a police officer walked in on him having sexual intercourse with the body.

Silva probably would have managed to get away with the illegal sex act if it weren’t for sheer bad timing. An officer from the Department of Forensic Police had reportedly gone into the autopsy room to collect information regarding a female corpse – when they stepped in, they found the scientist mid-coitus.

After the officer walked in and caught Silva, he reportedly legged it out the room away from the scene, as per 7News.

Following the incident, Silva was immediately reported to the Department of Forensic Police. Later, he and an unnamed colleague were fired for ‘serious functional faults’.

The incident took place on November 22, when Silva and a friend were believed to be out celebrating Flamengo’s win against River Plate in the continental Copa Libertadores.

It’s then understood that an intoxicated Silva and the unnamed individual retreated to the Institute of Legal Medicine in the early hours of the morning, where he then had sex with the corpse.

According to local lawyer Penelope Antony, Silva could face anywhere between one and three years in prison if he’s found guilty of having sex with the corpse.

While it’s unclear at the moment whether the 52-year-old is in custody, police have since launched a necrophilia investigation.

Necrophilia is the act of having sexual intercourse with and/or being attracted to corpses.

As per UK law under the Sexual Offences Act 2003:

A person commits an offence if he intentionally performs an act of penetration with a part of his body or anything else, what is penetrated is a part of the body of a dead person, he knows that, or is reckless as to whether, that is what is penetrated, and the penetration is sexual.

In the UK, a person found guilty of having sexual intercourse is liable, under summary conviction, ‘to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum or both’. If convicted on indictment, the person could face up to two years in prison.

