Formal Process Of Impeaching Donald Trump Again Has Begun
The formal process of impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time is now underway.
Democrats began the process of removing Trump from office by introducing an impeachment article to the US House of Representatives at 11am EST (4pm GMT) today, January 11.
In the article, Democrats cite Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the 2020 election, his recent leaked phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State, and his speech given at a rally which took place in the hours before his supporters stormed the US Capitol building last Wednesday, January 6.
During the rally, Trump told his supporters they should protest the election results, and that he would ‘be with’ them as they marched on the Capitol. Rioters stormed the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate as they attempted to certify the Electoral College votes.
The protest resulted in numerous deaths and prompted many lawmakers to demand Trump’s removal from office. Democrats moved forward with the article of impeachment after officially calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump.
The impeachment article reads:
In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.
He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government.
He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.
The article charges Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, according to CNN. The House is expected to vote on the article this week.
If the impeachment is successful, Trump will be the first president in history to have ever been impeached twice. The first instance took place in December 2019, when Trump was accused of encouraging Ukraine to find damaging information on Biden and his son, Hunter, ahead of the 2020 election.
The president went to trial, but the Republican held Senate ultimately voted to acquit him of the charges.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the decision to begin the process of impeachment in a letter to colleagues last night, stating: ‘In protecting our Constitution and our democracy, we will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat to both.’
Pelosi went on to stress the ‘immediate need for action’ in the wake of the events that took place at the Capitol.
