Former Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Says He’d Likely Advise Daughters To Not Tell Police If Attacked

PA Images

Former Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Peter Fahy has admitted that he would likely not encourage his daughters to tell police if they were attacked.

Fahy spoke out about alleged misogyny in Britain’s police forces in the wake of criticism sparked by the death of Sarah Everard and the behaviour of Metropolitan Police officers at her vigil earlier this month.

Former female officers who used to work for the Metropolitan Police described situations of ‘locker room boys’ sleaze and bullying while working with male staff, though Fahy’s comments indicate the issue is not confined to the Met.

Pixabay

Speaking to The Mirror, Fahy accused the criminal justice system of being ‘built on Victorian principles’ and said it needs an ‘overhaul’. He said he has three grown-up daughters, and that he would ‘probably say no they shouldn’t report it’ if a member of his family was attacked.

Fahy added, ‘There is no way my daughters would join policing. They wouldn’t be comfortable there.’

Susannah Fish, a former Nottinghamshire Police chief constable, shared similar opinions as she expressed belief that misogyny within the UK’s police forces feed into low rape and sexual harassment conviction rates.

PA Images

Fish admitted that she wouldn’t be confident in going to police if she herself was attacked, saying:

Misogyny is so ingrained in the decision-making. They don’t realise they are doing it and why. Even as a chief constable, I was patronised and dismissed by male colleagues. I would worry about reporting a crime against myself because I am not sure that it would be taken seriously.

One former Met Police officer, identified by the pseudonym Jane, was fired after reporting an alleged sexual assault by a senior inspector, who is still employed.

Jane said her ‘whole career was ruined’ as a result of the attack, adding, ‘I was assaulted but I was the one blamed – and it left me suicidal. I am still having counselling. There is no real respect for women in the police. You are ostracised as you are not one of the boys.’

The former officers’ comments come as figures reveal more than one-third of the 666 reports of domestic abuse-related incidents and offences perpetrated by police officers in the UK’s 45 police forces came from the Metropolitan Police, The Mirror reports. Of the 246 cases recorded in the force more than three years up to 2020, fewer than 5% led to convictions.

A Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) spokesperson said there are ‘stark failures in police investigations into abuse by officers’. After launching a super-complaint against police forces last year, lawyers at the CWJ have been contacted by more than 100 women who claim to have been assaulted by a police officer.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.