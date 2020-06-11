Former Cop Thomas Lane, One Of Four Officer's Charged With George Floyd's Death, Leaves Jail Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

One of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail after posting bail.

Thomas Lane, 37, who had been held in lieu of $750,000 cash bail, was released from the Hennepin County jail shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, June 10, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Lane is one of three officers charged with aiding and abetting in connection with the May 25 killing of Floyd. The other two, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, remain in jail.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, was quoted as saying Lane accepted bail with conditions. A fundraising website on the former police officer’s behalf, which cited the bail amount as ‘unfairly high’ and which asked for money via PayPal donations, has since been taken down.

Gray confirmed the website was legitimate but said he did not know how much money it has raised on his client’s behalf. However, the page did say ‘Lane and his family members appreciate your support and prayers during this time’.

The former police officer is currently with his wife, although Gray would not disclose their whereabouts out of concern for his safety. ‘Now we can watch what happens next from outside,’ he said, as per the Star Tribune. ‘We will bring a motion to dismiss and hopefully it will be granted.’

Floyd case Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Lane is believed to have held down Floyd’s legs while Keung held him down on his back and Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. As of last night, all of the other co-defendants remained jailed.

Derek Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes despite his repeated protests that he couldn’t breathe, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death has sparked weeks of protests across the United States and around the world, with hundreds of thousands of people trying to address racial injustice and seek a better existence for themselves in the wake of yet another killing of an unarmed, defenceless black man.

John Boyega Gives Powerful Speech At Black Lives Matter Demonstration PA Images

So far the protests have led to the arrest of all four officers involved, while also starting important conversations about defunding the police, with Minneapolis city council recently pledging to disband the city’s police department and invest in community-led public safety.

Chauvin’s bail has been set at $1.25 million, while both Thao’s and Kueng’s is set at $750,000. Lane’s next hearing is scheduled for June 29, with Gray expected to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

