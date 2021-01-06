Former DC Police Chief Says ‘This Is As Close To A Coup’ As America Has Ever Seen

PA

A former DC police chief has accused Trump of riling up the protestors currently inside the Capitol, adding that the breach is ‘as close to a coup attempt’ the US has ever seen.

‘What I’d want the president to do is shut the hell up and get out of the way. He’s like a cancer,’ Charles Ramsay said.

‘This is as close to a coup attempt as this country has ever seen,’ he told CNN.

‘If he’s not gonna do the right thing and tell them to get the hell out of there … then just shut up. He stirred them up, he got this whole thing going,’ he added.

The President has since tweeted requesting protestors to stand down.

‘Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!’, he said.

The situation is quickly escalating in Washington DC after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol earlier today.

Supporters are currently inside the building and walking on the Senate floor.

According to reports, shots have been fired inside the building as officials attempt to control the situation.

One reporter on the scene, Matt Fuller, tweeted saying he heard an officer say ‘shots fired’.

Members of law enforcement have released teargas inside the building to stop the insurgents. Members of Congress have been told to put on gas masks.

Tweets from reporters inside the building show violent clashes between law enforcement and the protestors.

As per The Washington Post, crowds of protesters were able to push past police officers who had been trying to stop them from getting inside. Some were able to get past security and into the building.

According to reports, Mike Pence has been ushered out of the Senate, with the Capitol going into lockdown due to the security threat posed by the rioters.

A 6pm curfew has also been implemented in Washington DC.