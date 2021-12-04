Former KKK Leader Is Running For Office In Georgia

Alamy

An ex-Ku Klux Klan leader is running for office as a Republican in Georgia.

Chester Doles, 61, once described himself as a ‘fourth generation Klansman’. He’s also been part of the neo-Nazi National Alliance and the skinhead Hammerskins gang, and reportedly participated in the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the US Capitol riots earlier this year.

In 1993, he served four years in prison for assaulting a Black man in Maryland alongside another KKK member. He was also sentenced to four years behind bars in 2003 for federal firearms charges; on both convictions, he claimed ‘misunderstandings or extenuating circumstances’. Now, he’s running for a 2022 seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.

Speaking about his ambitions for office, Doles told 11Alive News, ‘This critical race theory thing is one of the biggest motivations I’ve had. It’s an anti-American racist agenda and it tries to send a sense of white guilt into innocent young children… I denounce racism. I said it was youthful indiscretions.’

Critical race theory is a hot topic across the US, with a number of states proposing legislation to prevent it being taught in schools. It’s based on the idea that racism is embedded in legal systems and policies, which are built to support white advancement and oppress minorities. Doles believes teaches ‘young impressionable children… to be left-wing radical revolutionaries in the streets’.

Doles is also an outspoken supporter of Republican US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has continually attracted mockery for far-right conspiracy theories.

He conceded he ‘might be a little radioactive’ among GOP members, but added, ‘Well, [his message] is pretty much in line with all Republicans. We said it before it was popular… I’m not asking for the Republican party’s assent nor am I asking for their blessing. This is a we-the-people grassroots movement.’