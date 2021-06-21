Former Marine Attacks US Capitol Police In Harrowing New Bodycam From Riots

US Justice Department

Harrowing bodycam footage has emerged of a former Marine attacking police at January’s US Capitol riots in Washington DC.

Advert 10

Among several insurrectionists facing charges for their participation in the riots is Thomas Webster, a former Marine and retired New York Police Department officer accused of using a pole to assault another officer during the chaos, among other charges.

Warning, strong language and violent scenes:

Loading…

The clip, just under a minute long, allegedly shows the 52-year-old among the aggressive Trump supporters on January 6. Webster is believed to be the man in the red jacket holding an aluminium flag pole, who eventually rushes the officers on the other side of the rail, where havoc ensues.

Advert 10

After engaging in hand-to-hand violence with officers, they managed to get the flag pole away before one is tackled to the ground by the same man. Further photos from the incident reportedly show Webster ‘straddling and grabbing’ at the officer with the bodycam who was thrown to the ground, CNN reports.

Prosecutors say it’s Webster who can be heard saying: ‘You f*cking piece of sh*t. You f*cking Commie motherf*ckers, come on, take your sh*t off. Take your sh*t off.’

‘Webster can be observed aggressively shoving the metal gate into [the officer’s] body and then arming himself with the metal flagpole. Webster then raises the metal flagpole above his head and forcefully swings downward, striking the metal barricade directly in front of [the officer],’ the complaint reads.

Advert 10

Webster is facing a total of seven charges: assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct in a restricted area, engaging in physical violence in a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Webster handed himself into the FBI field office in New York’s Hudson Valley in February; he hasn’t commented on the charges, but his attorney James Monroe said he was there to protest issues he ‘felt very strongly about’ and wasn’t part of a group or any other organisation.

More than 500 people have now been charged in connection to storming the Capitol, with one in five also accused of violence during the riots, according to NPR‘s database. Webster is one of at least 71 others to come from a military and/or law enforcement background.

Advert 10