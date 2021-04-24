Former Medical Examiner Who Claimed George Floyd Died From Exhaust Fumes Under Investigation

PA Images/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Officials in the state of Maryland are now investigating an ex-medical examiner who offered up a bizarre and demonstrably false explanation over the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this week, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of killing George Floyd in 2020, by kneeling on his neck for almost 10 minutes.

Advert 10

However, no sooner had former chief medical examiner David Fowler offered up a discredited explanation for Floyd’s death to the courts, authorities are now looking into in-custody deaths that were once handled by Fowler, according to the Daily Beast.

Fowler, who was a defence witness for Chauvin, claimed Floyd died as a result of a ‘benign pelvic tumour’ and inhalation of car exhaust fumes from the nearby police car.

PA Images

Every single other medical examiner involved has debunked this odd conclusion, leaving many to question both his authority and integrity. Tests for the amount of carbon monoxide in the victim’s body were not presented to the jury because the prosecution had rested its case before the questionable evidence came to light.

Advert 10

Maryland’s Attorney General, along with its state’s governor, called for an inquiry into Fowler on Friday, April 23, in the wake of his alarming testimony. Former chief medical examiner for DC, Roger Mitchell, brought the probe forward after calling his words ‘baseless’ and bearing an ‘obvious bias’.

This investigation comes alongside a separate case where the family of Anton Black are suing Fowler over his custodial death in 2018, in a case they say he attempted to cover up the use of force.