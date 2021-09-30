unilad
Former Met Cop Claims Female Officers Are Too Afraid To Report On Force Misconduct

by : Hannah Smith on : 30 Sep 2021 18:43
A former Metropolitan Police officer has claimed that female officers often avoid reporting misconduct by their male colleagues amid concerns they’ll be ‘vilified’ and left more vulnerable to violence.

Parm Sandhu, who left the force two years ago, spoke of a ‘very sexist’ and ‘misogynistic’ culture within the police, which she said caused her female colleagues to think twice about raising issues related to the conduct of male officers.

‘Unfortunately the majority of police officers are male, and it’s put down to banter and it’s put down to ‘oh you can’t take a joke’,’ she said, recalling one incident in which she was ‘vilified’ after filing a report.

Female police officers 'do not report' misconduct (Alamy)Alamy

Sandhu said that she typically chose to deal with inappropriate behaviour by male colleagues herself, and was aware that many female officers similarly ‘will not report their colleagues’ if they witness or hear of misconduct.

She told BBC Radio Four’s World At One:

What happens is, the male police officers will then close ranks, and the fear that most women police officers have got is that when you’re calling for help, you press that emergency button on your radio and they’re not going to turn up and you’re going to get kicked in the street.

So you’ve got to be very careful to weigh which battles you’re going to fight and which ones you can win.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Alamy)Alamy

Sandhu’s comments came as the Metropolitan Police faced accusations of failing to properly monitor Wayne Couzens, who allegedly was nicknamed ‘the rapist’ by colleagues and was accused of indecent exposure on at least two occasions without facing investigation.

Following the case, Sandhu acknowledged that many women will no longer trust male police officers, but said that ‘we do need to trust the police’, and that it was important serving officers ‘rebuild the trust that we’ve lost’.

She added that women who feel unsafe in interactions with lone police officers should call 999 and explain that they are unhappy with the situation.

