Former Military Personnel Dismissed Because Of Sexuality Can Now Reclaim Lost Medals

UK veterans who were dismissed from the military because of their sexuality can now apply to reclaim their lost medals, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The new scheme is the result of a successful campaign by Joe Ousalice, who lost out on medals he had won during an 18-year service career after he was sacked from the Royal Navy for being bisexual.

Despite a ban on LGBTQ+ military personnel being lifted two decades ago in 2000, many veterans who served in the latter half of the 20th century have continued to be unable to display medals they should have been awarded, as their record still officially showed them being dismissed from the forces. It’s not clear how many service personnel were sacked or lost out on medals as a result of their sexuality.

Ousalice, now 68, announced his plans to sue the Ministry of Defence in 2019 after speaking out about the treatment he received by the Royal Navy after they discovered his sexuality. He told BBC News he was forced to reveal his bisexuality after being put on trial for false allegations of assault and indecency, with a court martial later dismissing him on the grounds that his sexuality was ‘prejudicial to good order and naval discipline’ and out of fear that ‘he may attempt to corrupt others in the future.’

The former radio operator also revealed the lengths LGBTQ+ members of the military were forced to go to in order to hide their own sexuality, describing his time in the Navy as like living a ‘double life’.

‘I was watching every day what I was saying, what I was doing,’ he said, revealing that following his dismissal his medal was literally cut off his chest ‘with a pair of scissors’. Ousalice, who struggled to find work and had his pension reduced after being ousted from the Navy, said leaving the service was like a ‘bereavement,’ and explained that he undertook the campaign because ‘I’m disgusted at the way I have been treated and I just want my medal back.’

Following the announcement, the Ministry of Defence described its past approach to LGBTQ+ service personnel as ‘deeply regrettable,’ with defence minister Baroness Goldie saying, ‘I am very pleased now to be in a position to address this wrong and to invite any personnel affected or, in some circumstances, the families of those who are deceased to apply to have their medals returned.’

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said he hoped the move ‘demonstrates that the military is a positive place to work for all who choose to serve.’

