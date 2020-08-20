Former Minneapolis Cop Thomas Lane Admits He Didn't Check George Floyd's 'Fake' $20 Note Hennepin County Jail/Minneapolis Police Department

Former Minneapolis Police officer Thomas Lane has admitted he hadn’t checked the alleged ‘fake’ $20 note George Floyd had been accused of using before he was detained.

Floyd, 46, died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck until he lost consciousness. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Lane was one of the three police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder for holding Floyd’s legs down during his arrest on May 25.

George Floyd hologram PA Images

Floyd’s death resulted in widespread outrage, with people across the world taking to the streets to protest against police brutality and institutionalised racism.

This week, Lane’s interviews with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have been publicly released, and reveal that the former officer did not check the ‘fake’ $20 note Floyd had been suspected of using.

Officers had detained Floyd after he was suspected of attempting to pay for items using a fake $20 bill at a grocery store. Lane had been one of the first two officers at the scene following reports of an alleged forgery.

After arriving at the scene, Lane said that a store employee had approached him with the alleged fake bill, before pointing at Floyd and stating, ‘That’s the guy over there. Go get him before he drives away.’

Black Lives Matter rally in Adelaide, Australia - 06 Jun 2020 PA Images

According to audio recordings obtained by the MailOnline, when investigators asked whether he had looked at the bill, he responded, ‘No.’

When asked whether or not the bill was collected later on, Lane stated, ‘I think it was. I’m not sure.’ But when the investigator asked him to clarify whether he himself had seen or collected the bill, he confirmed that he had not.

In the recording, Lane can be heard telling investigators that he and the other officers had been ‘more concerned with at least detaining that person on the suspicion of passing counterfeit bill and then figuring out the validity of the bill’.

Lane also went on to admit that the employee in question had never explained to him why exactly he had believed the bill to be a fake.

Thomas Lane Julia Banim

Lane’s interview was conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shortly after Floyd’s death, and contains a statement by Lane about the events leading up to Floyd’s death.

During the interview, Lane explained he believed Chauvin had instructed him and the other two officers to continue holding Floyd on the ground, informing them that an ambulance was on its way.

Lane said:

That made sense to me, just because I’ve had experiences with people who are [overdosing] and they’ll be out one minute and they’ll come back and really, you know, be aggressive with me. […] I would say I felt like it maybe could have been handled differently or we should be reassessing what we’re doing.

The four former officers involved in Floyd’s death have yet to formally enter their pleas. Their trials have been scheduled for March 2021.