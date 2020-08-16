Former Minneapolis Cop Tou Thao Says His 'Heart Sank' When Told George Floyd Had Died KSTP/Hennepin County Jail

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao has said his ‘heart sank’ when he learned George Floyd had died.

Thao was one of the officers on the scene during Floyd’s arrest in May, when his co-worker Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness and later died.

Chauvin, Thao and the two other officers involved were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department as a result of Floyd’s death, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Hear Thao discuss Floyd’s arrest below:

Thao spoke about Floyd’s arrest during an interview with the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a video of which was released on Friday, August 14.

In the interview, cited by KSTP News, the former officer said he did not observe all of the actions undertaken by his fellow officers during the arrest because his focus remained on the increasingly ‘hostile’ crowd.

When asked whether he saw Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, Thao responded: ‘At some point, yes,’ though he said he didn’t see exactly where Chauvin was applying pressure.

The interview continued as follows:

Investigator: ‘Was the crowd letting you know there was a change in Mr. Floyd’s disposition?’ Thao: ‘Yes.’ Investigator: ‘And what were they telling you?’ Thao: ‘They were saying he wasn’t moving.’ Investigator: ‘Did you have concerns about that?’ Thao: ‘Umm… I was concerned about the crowd. I would hope the other officers would do their job.’

Later in the interview, Thao recalled the moment he found out Floyd had died, saying his ‘heart sank’ when he heard the news but that he never spoke about it with Chauvin.

When asked whether there was something he could have done differently to intervene with Floyd’s unjust treatment, Thao admitted that there was, saying: ‘I’m under the belief that you can always do something differently on every single call… I guess I would be more observant toward Floyd.’

Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, the two other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, called for backup as they tried to detain Floyd. Thao revealed he and Chauvin were actually called off halfway to the scene, but decided to keep going because they wanted to help the two rookie officers.

Thao said Floyd had resisted efforts to get him to sit in a police car, saying: ‘Floyd is a bigger guy. He’s bigger than all of us. He’s yelling… doesn’t want to go into the squad car.’

As Floyd wouldn’t voluntarily get into the police car, Thao suggested putting him on the ground.

The footage of the interview was released just one day after the release of video from Thao’s bodycam, which showed him trying to control a crowd of bystanders who were becoming increasingly concerned about the treatment of Floyd.

None of the officers charged have entered formal pleas. Thao is currently out on bond.