Former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin Told George Floyd To ‘Stop Yelling’ As He Lay Dying

Police Officer Told George Floyd To 'Stop Yelling' As He Lay Dying Darnella Frazier/Facebook/Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The police officer who arrested George Floyd told him to ‘stop yelling’ while he lay on the ground dying.

Advert

The harrowing information comes after detailed transcripts of the altercation have surfaced.

Floyd died on May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest. Transcripts of the minutes leading up to Floyd’s death show he told Chauvin ‘I can’t breathe’ more than 20 times.

Chauvin Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Chavin responded, saying: ‘Then stop talking, stop yelling. It takes heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.’ He knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes.

Advert

A private autopsy found that Floyd later died from asphyxia: a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen, causing unconsciousness or death; suffocation.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Last month the other three officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were being charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder, and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.

The transcripts were recorded by body cameras fitted to Lane and Kueng, and have surfaced in a bid for Lane to have his charges dismissed.

Derek Chauvin PA Images

In the transcript, Lane asks twice if Floyd should be rolled on to his side after expressing his difficulty breathing but is shut down by Chauvin, who said to leave him as he was. Lane also showed concern of Floyd getting ‘excited delirium’ as well.

The ex-officer was released from prison June 11 with his attorney, Earl Gray, being quoted saying Lane accepted bail with conditions.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have also been released from prison, while Chauvin is still being held.

On top of the charges Chauvin is currently facing, George Floyd’s family are looking to sue him as well.

Advert

Appearing on CNN, as per WMUR-TV, Crump said the family ‘intends on holding Derek Chauvin fully accountable in every aspect, criminal and civil’. Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. PA Images