Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Says Trump Will 100% Be Next President

Michael Flynn

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn has stated that President Trump will 100% will the next US president.

Flynn was amongst a number of high profile Trump supporters who attended a series of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in Washington D.C., in protest against the results of the election.

The former security advisor attended a rally the day after the US Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit from Texas aimed at overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

You can find out more about this story in the following news report:

The failed lawsuit had been descibed by President Trump and his supporters as ‘the big one,’ which would result in the Supreme Court overturning President-elect Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority.

Even after this latest defeat, some of President Trump’s allies, including Flynn, appear to remain optimistic that President Trump will serve another term in office, despite having lost the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview with Fox News, Flynn said:

First of all, there’s a whole number of paths that the President has, and like I say, asked on a scale of one to ten who’ll be the next President, I’d say ten, Donald Trump!

Flynn went on to state that there were various ‘lawsuits pending at the Supreme Court’, that will ‘probably be played out this week’.

Flynn then proceeded to claim that they had ‘conclusive evidence of foreign interference’ in the election.