Former NFL Player Barry Bennett And Wife Shot Dead At Home

Former NFL star Barry Bennett and his wife Carol were found shot dead at their home – and now police are on the lookout for their son.

The couple were found at their home in Long Prairie, Minnesota, by a friend who went to the house after Bennett wouldn’t respond to any texts or calls.

As reported by CNN, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office said Dylan Bennett, the couple’s 22-year-old son, is a suspect in the incident.

Sheriff Steve Och told CNN that he’s called in the FBI for assistance on the incident. Dylan is said to be driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Minnesota license plate with the tag number BCK 487.

Dylan has been accused of two counts of second-degree murder without premeditation, after a sheriff’s investigator in Todd County filed a complaint in district court.

Darcy Pesta, who lived next to the Bennetts, told CNN they were the best neighbours they could ask for:

They just wanted to give and they wanted to serve and they wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. We couldn’t ask for anything more from neighbours… from friends.

Bennett was a defensive lineman who played for 11 seasons in the NFL across three teams: the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings tweeted after Bennett’s death:

We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2019

Bennett retired in 1988, taking up a position at a high school in Long Prairie as a physical education teacher.

As reported by Fox News, Jon Kringen, superintendent for the Long Prairie Grey Eagle School District, said:

It hit hard this morning. Everyone was in shock when they heard. It’s impossible to comprehend that this could happen. People are lost for understanding… he and his wife were good people.

Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.

