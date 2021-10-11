Former North Korean Spy Claims Kim Jong-Un Ordered Assassination Attempt As Gift For Father

Pictorial Press/WENN/Alamy Stock Photo

A man who spent years working among North Korea’s powerful spy agencies claims Kim Jong-un ordered an assassination attempt as a gift to his father.

Over the course of three decades, Kim Kuk-song worked his way to the top ranks of the agencies he described as the ‘eyes, ears, and brains of the Supreme Leader’.

He admitted to being a loyal communist servant who kept the agencies’ secrets, sent assassins to kill their critics and built an illegal drugs-lab to help raise ‘revolutionary’ funds, but in 2014 he fled to Seoul, where he found a job working for South Korean intelligence.

Kim’s last few years in North Korea’s top intelligence unit overlapped with the early career of current leader Jong-un, with North Korea forming a new spy agency called the Reconnaissance General Bureau in 2009, when Jong-un was being prepared to succeed his father.

In an interview with BBC News, Kim claimed Jong-un was keen to prove himself as a ‘warrior’, and in May 2009 the former spy said an order came down the chain of command to form a ‘terror task force’ tasked with killing Hwang Jang-yop, a former North Korean official who had defected to the South.

Kim described the command for Jong-un as ‘an act to satisfy the supreme leader’, Jong-un’s father, adding: ‘A ‘Terror Force’ was formed to assassinate Hwang Jang-yop in secret. I personally directed and carried out the work.’

Prior to his defection in 1977, Hwang was one of North Korea’s most powerful officials who worked as a key architect of North Korean policy. He was later extremely critical of the North Korean regime, prompting the family of the supreme leader to seek revenge.

The assassination attempt did not go to plan, however, and as a result two North Korean army majors are still serving a 10-year prison sentences in Seoul. The North Korean city of Pyongyang has denied its involvement in the events and claimed South Korea had staged the attempt.

Kim contradicted the claims, as he said: ‘In North Korea, terrorism is a political tool that protects the highest dignity of Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un. It was a gift to demonstrate the successor’s loyalty to his great leader.’

The former spy alleged there were more violent orders to come, including the sinking of a South Korean navy ship and dozens of North Korean artillery shells hitting the South Korean island of Yeongpyeong.

Kim commented: ‘In North Korea, even when a road is built, it cannot be done without the direct approval of the Supreme Leader. The sinking of the Cheonan and the shelling of Yeongpyeong Island are not a thing that could be carried out by subordinates. This kind of military work is designed and implemented by Kim Jong-un’s special orders. It’s an achievement.’

Though BBC News cannot independently verify Kim’s claims, the outlet has verified the former spy’s identity and found corroborating evidence for his allegations where possible.