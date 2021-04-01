unilad
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Guilty Of Murdering Chief At Florida Law Enforcement Conference

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Apr 2021 16:23
Former Police Officer Guilty Of Murdering Chief At Law Enforcement ConferenceWEAR-TV

A former police officer has been found guilty of murdering Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller at a law enforcement conference.

Former Oklahoma police officer Michael Nealey was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in Florida.

Miller was killed at the Pensacola Beach hotel on November 10, 2019, following what the state described as an ‘alcohol fuelled night’. A motive for the murder has not been reported.

Nealey was arrested a day after Miller’s dead body was discovered in a hotel room, WEAR reports.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call about a fight at the hotel where the two men had been staying.

Individuals staying in neighbouring hotel rooms testified that they had made several noise complaints on the night in question, after hearing loud talking and laughter coming from the room.

A witness named Charles Brown said he had heard a noise that sounded as if someone had been thrown against the wall:

I would hear only what I could describe as a roar out of an individual and then I would hear ‘Stop it Mike. Stop it Mike’.

After receiving several noise complaints, a security guard at the hotel went to the room in question and discovered Nealey groaning over Miller’s lifeless body.

The medical examiner determined that Miller had been beaten and strangled or suffocated to death, and that he had been internally decapitated, an injury that would have required the same sort of force a person would suffer in a car crash.

It was revealed before the court the two men had been highly intoxicated that night. A forensic toxicologist testified that the blood alcohol concentration levels of the two men were exceeded the legal limit to drive by approximately four times.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Trey Myers said:

Only two people were in that room. One of them is dead and one of them is on trial. It’s impossible to get inside the mind of a man who was here for a law enforcement conference who has had half a gallon of vodka to drink and understand his thoughts.

Myers continued:

Alcohol may explain what happened, but it does not excuse legally in the state of Florida the taking of Lucky Miller’s life.

Court records reveal that Nealey, who did not take the stand in his defence, is scheduled to attend his sentencing on April 29.

Miller, 44, had been chief of police since 2007. He is survived by his wife and three children.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

