Former Playboy Model Dies Aged 29 During ‘Detox At Her Home’

Former Playboy model Zhanna Rasskazova has died at the age of 29 after ‘undergoing a detox at her home’.

The 29-year-old, who was also a popular DJ in Russia, is reported to have collapsed and died at her home in Moscow after being placed on a drip.

A friend who was with her at the time, known only as Alexander, claimed a detox specialist who treated her at her home might not have been aware she was on separate medication.

According to Alexander, the DJ had called him in the afternoon of August 11 and asked him to come round. When he did, he noticed she and a friend had been having ‘a long party’ lasting several days.

Zhanna’s friend claimed she looked ‘inhibited’ and informed him she had called a doctor from her private clinic to treat her at home, REN TV reports.

Alexander said the model, who was a former Playboy Playmate of the Month, was then put on a drip before she fell asleep. The doctor then allegedly left, but not before telling him and a female friend of Zhanna’s not to leave her alone.

Reports state the former model was on daily medication for a chronic illness, however she might not have notified her doctor about this.

According to reports by the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, as per MailOnline, Alexander later woke Zhanna up because she had been ‘breathing in a strange way’.

The DJ then got up to go to the kitchen, however she soon ‘started chocking and passed out’ in front of her friends. An ambulance was called, but Zhanna could not be resuscitated.

It’s possible the combination of the different drugs led to the former model having an overdose, resulting in a cardiac arrest.

Zhanna was born in Kiev, Ukraine, in 1990 before moving to Moscow and working as a model and DJ in night clubs. She had a big following on social media, amassing more than 820k followers.

City law enforcement officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the 29-year-old DJ, who went by the stage name DJ Jane Rass.

Just days before her tragic passing, Zhanna had told her social media followers she was happier than ever, saying she hadn’t felt such ‘lightness’ in her heart for ‘a long time’.

Our thoughts are with Zhanna’s loved ones at this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Zhanna.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.