Former Police Officer And Son Charged With Murder Of Unarmed Black Man Out Jogging In Georgia CBS Georgia

Two men involved in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On February 23, Ahmaud was shot while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

Former county police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, have now been arrested, charged and taken into custody. The two men are to be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Shocking footage was released earlier this week that showed Ahmaud jogging down the street before being confronted and chased by two men.

Footage Leak Of Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man Jogging Prompts Case Review CBS Georgia

According to Glynn County Police reports, the elder McMichael later told police officers he had believed Ahmaud matched the description of a suspect in a series of break-ins within the area.

He also alleged Ahmaud violently attacked his son; a claim that contradicts the footage, which reportedly shows the younger man shooting Ahmaud twice. Ahmaud was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 911 calls relating to the incident have been obtained by The Guardian. In one, an unidentified caller informs the dispatcher, ‘There’s a black male running down the street’. In the different call, a separate dispatcher can be heard asking another caller to explain what Ahmaud had done wrong.

Until the recent video footage was released – over two months on since Ahmaud’s death – no charges or arrests had been made. After the video emerged, Ahmaud’s family called for the immediate arrest of the McMichaels.

Ahmaud CBS Georgia

Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Jones, told CBS News:

[The video] proves that my son was not committing a crime. He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp and the state’s attorney general Chris Carr called for swift action from officers following the release of the footage, with Kemp describing the shooting as ‘absolutely horrific’ during a a press conference on Thursday, May 7.

Civil rights attorney Chris Stewart – who represents Ahmaud’s family – has described the family as being ‘overjoyed’ at the arrests, telling The Guardian:

It’s not over. This is the beginning. A lot of times, African Americans can’t even get to step one of justice.

The shooting has caused outrage across America and the world. Presidential candidate Joe Biden, for example, said Ahmaud was ‘shot down in cold blood’ and ‘essentially lynched before our very eyes’.

Biden said, as per BBC News:

This family and the country deserves justice and they deserve it now. They deserve a transparent investigation of this brutal murder. But our nation deserves it as well. We need to reckon with this, this goes on. These vicious acts call to mind the darkest chapters of our history.

While the victim’s father, Marcus Arbery, said the video is ‘speaking for itself’.

Our thoughts are with the family of Ahmaud Arbery at this difficult time.