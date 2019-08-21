Former Porn Star Found Living Underground In Las Vegas Tunnels

SadHistoryX/YouTube/Sadorra/Facebook

She’s ranked 119th on Pornhub, and has 45,000 subscribers – but former adult film star Jenni Lee has been found homeless and living underground in Las Vegas.

Lee, real name Stephanie Saddora, was considered one of the biggest names in the industry just a few years ago.

A Dutch documentary stumbled upon her while filming in Las Vegas’ network of tunnels, meeting the people who call it home.

Lee is barely recognisable from her heyday, though she told the crew that she may have been ‘a little too successful’.

In the documentary aired on RTL 5, Lee said:

[I was] a little too successful maybe. I actually got very famous. I should still be top 100 on some list. I used to be so hot.

It hasn’t been confirmed how Lee – originally from Clarksville, Tennessee, became homeless but in the brief interview, she appears to be content with her home.

Lee added: ‘I’m happy, I have everything I need here.’ She explained that it isn’t as difficult to live underground as one might think – everyone is really ‘respectful’ and the hardships create camaraderie.

The 36-year-old explained:

It’s not as difficult as you might think. Everyone’s really respectful – people down here are good to each other… people are more accepting here.

When asked if she’d ever be able to get out of the tunnels, Lee said she could, but ‘why?’ She says she’s made more genuine friends, and adds that people are ‘amazingly adaptive creatures’.

Prior to entering the adult entertainment industry, Lee was a model and had acted in TV adverts. When she turned 21, she entered the adult film industry, appearing in productions from Hustler, Penthouse, Combat Zone, New Sensations, and Adam & Eve. Her last feature credit is listed in 2016, with a role in Horny Housewives 4.

Lee’s former modelling agency has been contacted by UNILAD for comment.

