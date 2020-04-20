Former Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Says Dates Would Use Her For Free Lessons

‘So Paige, let’s go out on a golf date. I’ll take you to this driving range and we can just hit golf balls,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome’. It would turn into an hour lesson of me just helping the guy become a better golfer. That happened all the time, since I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me.

There was this other guy who did the same thing but he wanted golf lessons, and he would text me like 24/7, he was really cute and flirty with me. But the only time we would go on ‘dates’ – and I put that in air quotes – is because they were lessons, and so I would sit there and give him lessons, and he didn’t tell me he had a girlfriend for six months!

Six months and all of these lessons and nothing happened. He was like: ‘I just want to take it slow, can you help me with my takeaway?’