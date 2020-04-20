Former Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Says Dates Would Use Her For Free Lessons
Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac has opened up about her past difficulties with dating, revealing that men would often use her for free lessons.
The Instagram powerhouse -who has more than 2.4 million followers – hasn’t played since bagging a professional win at Scottsdale’s Orange Tree Country Club back in 2016, instead opting to focus on her increasingly popular brand.
While speaking on her podcast, Playing-A-Round, Paige reminisced about how guys would capitalise on her tremendous golf skills to get free lessons on dates, with some even having long-term girlfriends.
The 27-year-old is now engaged, so any conniving amateurs looking to finesse their swing should look elsewhere. While chatting to guys, Paige used to open with the fact she played golf in a bid to grab their attention. Unfortunately, they quickly used her for ‘golf lessons, golf equipment and golf balls’.
Paige explained:
‘So Paige, let’s go out on a golf date. I’ll take you to this driving range and we can just hit golf balls,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome’. It would turn into an hour lesson of me just helping the guy become a better golfer. That happened all the time, since I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me.
There was this other guy who did the same thing but he wanted golf lessons, and he would text me like 24/7, he was really cute and flirty with me. But the only time we would go on ‘dates’ – and I put that in air quotes – is because they were lessons, and so I would sit there and give him lessons, and he didn’t tell me he had a girlfriend for six months!
Six months and all of these lessons and nothing happened. He was like: ‘I just want to take it slow, can you help me with my takeaway?’
Regretfully, Paige’s dating lifestyle was a rinse-and-repeat of these types of guys for quite sometime. Over and over again, she’d think telling them all about her golf career would be her way in – ‘guys think I’m cool because I play golf’.
Honest intentions were few and far between, it seems. ‘It just turned into me giving them golf balls and getting them on courses for free. They were all in other relationships,’ she added.
Following her short professional stint, Paige has become a worldwide internet personality as well as a fierce commentator on the world of golf. When the LPGA tightened dress code regulations in 2017, Paige published an op-ed slamming the decision, titled ‘The Progression of Women’s Golf Is Plunging Further than Our Necklines’.
One hopes those guys are still hopelessly practising their putting – scoundrels.
