Former Prosecutor Says 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant ‘Wasn’t Original Aggressor’ If She Called 911

A former prosecutor has said that Ma’Khia Bryant wasn’t the ‘original aggressor’ if she was the one to have made the 911 call.

16-year-old Ma’Khia was fatally shot by police in Ohio earlier this week after they’d been called to attend a disturbance. It’s believed she had called the police after being threatened by someone she lived with in her foster home.

Police bodycam footage appeared to show that the teenager had been wielding a kitchen knife during the altercation. She was later shot after failing to comply to officer’s requests.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the teenager’s death, Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods has revealed more information and explained that there were two 911 phone calls to report the incident.

As per Meaww, Woods said the first call was placed at 4.32pm local time on Tuesday, April 20, where a woman told police that people were fighting, with one allegedly threatening to stab the caller as well as others.

A second call was reportedly made in which someone asked for police help, but the person on the other end of the phone hung up after realising that the police had already turned up.

As it stands, Woods has not revealed the identities of the two callers, but Ma’Khia’s family maintain that it was the late 16-year-old who had made one of them.

If this is the case, former prosecutor Nancy Grace said that this would ‘change everything’ regarding the case.

She explained:

If the girl Ma’Khia Bryant is the one that made that 911 call, that changes everything because that tells me that at some point she was afraid of a knife attack if in fact, that was her making the call … where she’s begging an officer to come to the scene because someone has a knife and is attacking her and others.

‘That really changes everything because that takes her away from being the original aggressor,’ she continued.

Grace added that this could show that Ma’Khia was actually the victim in the ordeal, and that she may have been holding the knife to defend herself.

Despite this, it’s said that Ma’Khia will still be considered as the aggressor, because in the police footage she was the one with the knife in her hand while the other woman appeared to have been unarmed.