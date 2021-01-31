Former QAnon Member Apologises To Anderson Cooper For Believing He ‘Ate Babies’
A former QAnon follower has apologised to CNN reporter Anderson Cooper for having previously believed that he ‘ate babies’.
During a CNN special report, Inside the QAnon Conspiracy, originally aired at 9pm on January 30, Cooper confronted Jitarth Jadeja about some of the more shocking conspiracy theories espoused by QAnon members.
This includes the baseless and macabre notion that ‘high level Democrats and celebrities were worshiping Satan and drinking the blood of children’.
When asked whether or not he believed in this outlandish theory, Jadeja was quick to clarify that he used to, but has since come to understand that this simply has no grounds in reality, replying:
Anderson, I thought you did that. And I would like to apologize for that right now. So I apologize for thinking that you ate babies. But yeah, a hundred percent.
Cooper then asked, ‘You actually believed that I was drinking the blood of children?’, to which Jadeja confirmed, ‘yes I did’.
Clearly and understandably startled by this admission, Cooper asked whether there was something about him in particular that made Jadeja believe him to be capable of such a thing.
To this, Jadeja explained:
It’s because Q specifically mentioned you and he mentioned you very early on. He mentioned you by name and from there he also talked about, for example, your family. But yeah, I’m going to be honest, people still talk about that to this day.
Jadeja, who claims to have stopped following QAnon in June, 2019, also revealed that some QAnon members even believed that Cooper was ‘a robot’:
I didn’t just believe that, I believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, but on top of that, that the people behind them were actually a group of fifth dimensional, interdimensional, extraterrestrial, bipedal, bird aliens called ‘Blue Avians’.
I was so far down in this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing whatever narrative that I wanted to believe in.
This conspiracy theory first cropped up in 2017, after a user named Q shared various unsupported theories on the 4chan message board.
This ultimately led to the formation of a right-wing group committed to the idea that Satan-worshipping paedophiles were installed in high positions in the fields of government, business and the media, and that they were attempting to undermine former President Donald Trump.
