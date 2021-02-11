Former Republican Officials In Talks To Form Anti-Trump Third Party

PA

Former Republican party officials are said to be in talks to form a centre-right ‘anti-Trump’ third party.

Dozens of former officials reportedly regard the Republican party as being unwilling to stand up to former president Donald Trump and his disregard for US democracy, and are putting their hopes in a breakaway party.

More than 120 such individuals took part in a Zoom meeting on Friday, February 5. They discussed the potential new group, said to be run on a platform of ‘principled conservatism’, with a focus on adhering to the US Constitution and the rule of law.

This is according to a report by Reuters, which spoke with four individuals involved in the ongoing discussions.

Evan McMullin, a former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran as an independent candidate in the 2016 presidential election, said he had co-hosted the Zoom call with former Republicans who had expressed concern about Trump’s hold over Republicans.

Three other individuals confirmed the call and that the discussions for a potential third party had taken place.

The early stage discussions reportedly involve former officials who served in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, George W Bush and Trump, as well as ex-Republican ambassadors, strategists and former elected Republicans.

Those on the call included John Mitnick, Trump’s former general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, former Republican congressman Charlie Dent, Trump’s deputy chief of staff in the Homeland Security Department Elizabeth Neumann, and former Trump homeland security official, Miles Taylor.

The Zoom conversation reportedly covered the wide intraparty rift in regards to Trump’s repeated and unsupported claims of election fraud, as well the deadly Capitol riots of January 6.

Although the majority of Republicans remain loyal to the former POTUS, there are those who are looking for a new direction, concerned by the nativist turn they have witnessed in Republican politics.

McMullin told Reuters:

Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy. The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new.

Zoom participants reportedly expressed dismay that more than half of the Republicans in Congress – eight senators and 139 House representatives – voted in favour of blocking the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory, mere hours after the insurrection at the Capitol.

The majority of Republican senators have also indicated that they won’t be showing support for the conviction of the former president during this week’s Senate impeachment trial.

Just over 40% of the Zoom call participants were in favour of a breakaway third party, with another option being to form a ‘faction’ that would operate either inside or outside the current Republican Party.

Party names currently being considered include the Integrity Party and the Center Right Party. If a faction is indeed formed, the Center Right Republicans is one of the names said to be currently up for consideration.