Former Texas Governor Says People Should Endure Cold Snap Blackouts To Keep Feds From Overseeing Power Grid
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has said that people should endure the cold snap blackouts currently affecting the state in order to stop the federal government from overseeing the power grid.
The Republican politician has also asserted that the blackouts were caused by wind and solar energy, despite coal, nuclear and natural gas energy systems being mostly responsible.
Texas has recently experienced blackouts following extreme snowstorms, with approximately 2.7 million Texan households living without power as of the morning of Wednesday, February, 17, as per the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
In a recent blog post uploaded to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s website, Perry argued that Texans should be willing to suffer blackouts if it meant stopping the federal government from regulating Texas’s power grid.
Perry wrote:
Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business.
Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically.
The blog post goes on to assert that this recent issue ‘illustrates why we need more sources of energy, not less’, arguing that, ‘if Texas depended on wind for its electricity for more than the 23% generation it already does, the situation would be much worse’.
Perry claimed that, in order prevent future blackouts, Texas must ensure that it has reliable baseload energy resources, referring here to coal, natural gas and nuclear-based power plants:
If wind and solar is where we’re headed, the last 48 hours ought to give everybody a real pause. We need to have a baseload. And the only way you can get a baseload in this country is [with] natural gas, coal, and nuclear.
However, as per the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the blackouts were mostly caused by various failures in coal, nuclear and natural gas energy systems, which were ill-equipped to withstand extreme drops in temperature.
As the ‘Arctic outbreak’ continues to affect areas throughout the south of the US, at least 21 people have died across Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri.
As reported by BBC News, the worst of the storm had moved through Texas by the afternoon of Wednesday, February 17, however more than 100 million Americans were kept under a winter weather warning.
Furthermore, it’s expected historically low temperatures will remain for days, with more than 71% of the US covered with snow.
CreditsKevin McCarthy Republican Leader
