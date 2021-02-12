Former Trump Ally And US Ambassador Turns On Him Amid Impeachment Trial

PA

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations, turned on her former ‘friend’ Donald Trump amid his ongoing impeachment trial as she admitted that he ‘let us down’.

Haley is known for having campaigned in person for Trump during his 2020 election campaign and at the Republican National Convention, but as the former president faces his trial for ‘incitement of insurrection’, she made sure to distance herself from his views.

In an interview published today, February 12, Haley made clear that she has previously called Trump out for his actions, for example his coddling of White supremacists during a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

PA Images

At the time, the former UN worker warned Trump that his words had influence; that people could take what he said and ‘hurt people with it’, and on January 6, the day of the Capitol riots, Haley realised the same thing was happening again.

She told Politico:

I hear the president get up there and go off on [Mike] Pence. I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off. I mean, Jon [Lerner] texted me something and I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t watch it. I can’t watch it,’ because I felt the same thing. Somebody is going to hear that, and bad things will happen.

Haley revealed she hadn’t spoken to Trump since the day of the insurrection, explaining that to say she was angry was ‘an understatement’.

PA

She said she was ‘disgusted’ by the way Trump spoke about former vice president Pence, and admitted that Republicans needed to face facts about Trump’s actions.

Haley commented:

We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.

The former ally expressed her belief that Trump’s impeachment trial is a ‘waste of time’, but noted that he would be held accountable through being ‘further and further isolated’.

She commented: ‘I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.’

Haley went on to say that while Trump supporters still have a lot of love for the president, she does not think the Republican party will ‘go back to the way it was before Donald Trump.’

PA Images

She believes the party needs to ‘take the good’, ‘leave the bad’ and ‘get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party’, while also making moves as a country to ‘come together and figure out how we pull this back’.

Though she believes Trump let voters down, she stood by her opinion that he was ‘someone who cared about the country’. She further said she was ‘deeply disturbed by what’s happened to him,’ and that she doesn’t feel like she knows ‘who he is anymore,’ adding: ‘The person that I worked with is not the person that I have watched since the election.’

Following her experience working with the UN and with Trump, Politico reports that Haley is going to run for president in 2024.