unilad
Advert

Former US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Has Died

by : Harrison Williams on : 30 Jun 2021 20:45
PA Images

Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88.

Known for his role in the administration of George W Bush, Donald Rumsfeld served as US defence secretary from 2001 to 2006. He played a key role in orchestrating US forces during the Iraq War.

Advert

His family released a statement sharing the news: “History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested
News

Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

Topics: News, US Politics

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies aged 88

 