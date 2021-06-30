Former US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Has Died

Known for his role in the administration of George W Bush, Donald Rumsfeld served as US defence secretary from 2001 to 2006. He played a key role in orchestrating US forces during the Iraq War.

His family released a statement sharing the news: “History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”