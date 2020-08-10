unilad
Former WWE Star Kamala Dead At 70

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Aug 2020 07:18
Former WWE superstar James Harris, known by his stage name Kamala, has passed away aged 70.

Harris died on Sunday, August 9, though the cause of death has not yet been given.

The non-profit wrestling club the Cauliflower Alley Club later confirmed the news on Twitter yesterday, writing:

The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James “Kamala” Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace James.

Harris made his WWF debut in 1984 and went on to battle many of wrestling’s superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

Our thoughts are with Harris’ friends and family at this time. Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

