Former WWE Star Kamala Dead At 70
Former WWE superstar James Harris, known by his stage name Kamala, has passed away aged 70.
Harris died on Sunday, August 9, though the cause of death has not yet been given.
The non-profit wrestling club the Cauliflower Alley Club later confirmed the news on Twitter yesterday, writing:
The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James “Kamala” Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace James.
Harris made his WWF debut in 1984 and went on to battle many of wrestling’s superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.
Our thoughts are with Harris’ friends and family at this time. Rest in peace.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
