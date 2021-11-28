Formula One Legend Sir Frank Williams Dies Aged 79

Alamy

Formula 1 team founder Sir Frank Williams has died at the age of 79.

Formula 1 team Williams Racing took to Twitter to announce its founder and former team principal’s death today, November 28.

‘It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79,’ the group wrote.

According to Williams Racing, the 97-year-old was admitted to hospital on Friday, November 26, before he passed away ‘peacefully this morning surrounded by his family’.

The statement read:

Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time

Nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles were won by the team during Williams’ 50 years as an F1 team boss up until 2019, according to Formula 1.

However, in September 2020, Williams sold the team to US investors and moved away from the sport, accompanied by his daughter Claire, BBC Sport reports.

Alamy

In 1986, as a result of a crash in France, Williams suffered a spinal cord injury and required a wheelchair.

Tributes and messages of condolence have since poured in for the late founder, with Williams Racing’s post having amassed thousands of comments. One user wrote: ‘Rest In Peace Sir Frank.’

Another said:

The word ‘legend’ is thrown around like confetti in this day and age however that is what Sir Frank was. His journey from overcoming adversity and building a team capable of winning multiple WCCs and WDCs is incredible. A true titan of the sport who will be sorely missed.

A third commented: ‘Rest in Peace Sir Frank, my condolences to the team and his family. His legacy won’t be forgotten in the world of Formula 1 and he shall be greatly missed.’

Stefano Domenicali, F1 president and chief executive, called Williams a ‘true giant of our sport’.

He noted how the founder of Williams Racing ‘overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track’.

Domenicali said Williams would be ‘hugely missed’ but that his ‘incredible achievements and personality [would] be etched on our sport forever’.