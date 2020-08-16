Foster Kid From Oklahoma Receives Thousands Of Adoption Enquiries After Emotional Video

Foster child FOX59 News

Adoption enquiries have poured in for an adorable foster kid following his appearance in a heart-wrenching news segment.

When interviewed about his hopes of becoming part of a loving family, 9-year-old Jordan from Oklahoma stated that if he had three wishes, the only thing he would wish for would be a family.

While other kids might dream of visiting Disneyland or the Moon, the place Jordan most wants to go to would be an ‘adoption party’ at a new home.

You can check out the emotional video for yourself below:

During the news segment on FOX59 News, it was revealed that Jordan’s little brother Grayson had been adopted a while back, and that he doesn’t get to see him that much anymore.

The boys had appeared together on TV three years back when they were living in separate foster homes. Jordan is now still living in a group home, and hopes to find a family of his own.

Jordan, who one day wants to become a police officer, longs for a family to eat mac and cheese with and ride bikes together with. Most importantly, he wants ‘some people to talk to anytime I need to’.

Jordan would love a mum and a dad to call his own, or just a mum or a dad. He doesn’t mind either way as long as he can be part of a family.

It’s clear that Jordan’s story has struck a chord with a lot of people, and TMZ has now reported that there has now been an explosion of interest in Jordan, with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) having recorded 5,000 online enquiries within the first 12 hours.

DHS official Casey White revealed that the department has now had to implement an overtime plan just to handle the incoming calls and emails from those interested in adopting Jordan.

The focus is now on finding Jordan the best possible home, where he can get the love and support he so desperately deserves. Having not had the easiest start in life, Jordan will ideally need a home where he’s the only child, or where he would have a much older sibling.

The department also wants Jordan to stay in Oklahoma, where he can be close to his little brother. Sadly, adoptions have fallen through for Jordan in the past – and the agency doesn’t want to get his hopes up – but they’re confident they’ll be able to find him a family within the next six months.