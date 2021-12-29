Founder Of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19

A Dutch vaccine sceptic and anti-lockdown campaigner has died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Robin Fransman, 53, was an economist who became one of the most prominent anti-lockdown campaigners in the Netherlands after co-founding a group that argued for the lifting of restrictions earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had confirmed in early December that he had contracted the virus, tweeting, ‘Corona positive. It’s about time too.’ The NL Times reported that Fransman was admitted to hospital in Amsterdam shortly afterwards, and passed away yesterday, December 28.

Fransman was one of a group of academics who launched Herstel-NL – an alternative plan that proposed establishing ‘corona-free zones’ which he claimed would protect the elderly and the vulnerable while allowing young people more freedom.

The campaign, which was established during the winter lockdown earlier this year, received swift backlash from health officials and experts, and three of the nine founders resigned after less than a week, with Fransman claiming they had been subjected to ‘political’ pressure.

Over the past year Fransman reportedly grew increasingly extreme in his views, promoting conspiracy theories and downplaying the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. Shortly before being diagnosed with Covid-19 he confirmed on social media that he had not been vaccinated, but supported vaccinations for the elderly and vulnerable.

In his final tweet, Fransman wrote that Europe was becoming a ‘perilous place’.