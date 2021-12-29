unilad
Advert

Founder Of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Dec 2021 17:26
Founder of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)/Alamy

A Dutch vaccine sceptic and anti-lockdown campaigner has died after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Robin Fransman, 53, was an economist who became one of the most prominent anti-lockdown campaigners in the Netherlands after co-founding a group that argued for the lifting of restrictions earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advert

He had confirmed in early December that he had contracted the virus, tweeting, ‘Corona positive. It’s about time too.’ The NL Times reported that Fransman was admitted to hospital in Amsterdam shortly afterwards, and passed away yesterday, December 28.

Robin Fransman (Wikimedia Commons)Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Fransman was one of a group of academics who launched Herstel-NL – an alternative plan that proposed establishing ‘corona-free zones’ which he claimed would protect the elderly and the vulnerable while allowing young people more freedom.

The campaign, which was established during the winter lockdown earlier this year, received swift backlash from health officials and experts, and three of the nine founders resigned after less than a week, with Fransman claiming they had been subjected to ‘political’ pressure.

Advert

Over the past year Fransman reportedly grew increasingly extreme in his views, promoting conspiracy theories and downplaying the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. Shortly before being diagnosed with Covid-19 he confirmed on social media that he had not been vaccinated, but supported vaccinations for the elderly and vulnerable.

In his final tweet, Fransman wrote that Europe was becoming a ‘perilous place’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News
News

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News

JK Rowling Says There Are ‘Innumerable Gender Identities’ As She Clarifies Her Views On Trans Rights
Celebrity

JK Rowling Says There Are ‘Innumerable Gender Identities’ As She Clarifies Her Views On Trans Rights

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital
Sport

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital

NASA Hires Priests To Prepare Humans For Contact With Aliens
Science

NASA Hires Priests To Prepare Humans For Contact With Aliens

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, COVID-19, Netherlands

Credits

NL Times

  1. NL Times

    Covid-19 kills coronavirus and vaccine skeptic Robin Fransman, 53

 