Four Alleged Assassins Killed Following Haitian President Murder

PA Images/Getty

Four ‘mercenaries’ who allegedly assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have been killed by armed police.

Moïse, who served as head of the country’s office since 2017, was murdered in his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, July 7. His death came amid mounting political and economic turmoil on the Caribbean island, having been accused of ruling unconstitutionally beyond his term.

Four people believed to be responsible for the killing were tracked down by police, where three officers were taken hostage and a gun battle ensued, ending in the death of the suspects.

Getty

As reported by DW, police chief Leon Charles said further suspects are still being pursued. ‘We are chasing them so that either in the exchange of fire they will be killed or we will apprehend them,’ he said.

The Haitain Embassy in Washington said Moïse was assassinated by a ‘well-coordinated’ and ‘highly trained and heavily armed’ commando group. The 53-year-old’s wife was also injured in the attack and flown to Florida, where she remains in a critical but stable condition and is receiving treatment.

The killers reportedly disguised themselves as US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, shouting ‘DEA operation’ upon entry before shooting the president 12 times across his body. His daughter was home at the time of the incident, but managed to hide from the intruders.

Bocchit Edmond, the Haitian ambassador to Washington, said, ‘It could be foreign mercenaries, because the video footage showed them speaking in Spanish. It was something carried out by professionals, by killers,’ as per The Guardian.

‘But since the investigation has been just been opened, we prefer to wait on legal authorities to have a better assessment of the situation. We don’t know for sure, with real certainty, who’s behind this… this is an act of barbarity. It’s an attack on our democracy,’ he added.

Interim prime minister Claude Joseph has since declared a two-week state of emergency across Haiti, but stressed that ‘the situation is under control… we need every single one to move the country forward’.

US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to the people of Haiti, while describing the killing as ‘very worrisome… we condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery’.

The UN Security Council will have an emergency meeting today, with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell warning of the ‘risk of instability and a spiral of violence’ following the murder.

