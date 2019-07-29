Four Dead And 15 More Injured After Mass Shooting At California Festival

PA

Four people have died and 15 more have been injured following a mass shooting at a Californian food festival.

The shooting took place on the last day of the annual three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, close to San Jose.

Gilroy’s chief of police Scot Smithee has said the four fatalities include the suspected gunman, who is believed to have entered the festival by cutting through a wire fence.

My fondest memory of the Gilroy Garlic Festival was going there when I was 8-years-old to eat the garlic fries and garlic ice cream. It’s a place for people to bring their kids and families. This senseless mass shooting destroys innocent lives and childhood memories. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 29, 2019

As reported by Reuters, four people have been confirmed dead.

NBC Bay Area have reported six-year-old Steven Romero, of San Jose, was among those who died following the shooting. His mother and grandmother were injured.

As reported by CNN, the gunman was shot and killed by officers. A manhunt is now underway for a second suspect, whose role in the shooting is as of yet unclear.

A law enforcement source has informed CNN a firearm and rifle ammunition have been recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Gilroy Garlic Festival presser notes: 4 dead including the gunman, 15 injured by bullets. Police killed the gunman within a minute. He was able to get into the Festival by cutting through a gate. There is believed to be a second person involved and there is AN ACTIVE manhunt — Christopher Salas (@KSBWChristopher) July 29, 2019

Eyewitnesses have described how chaos broke out at the festival, with people running and climbing fences in an attempt to escape the gunfire.

Eyewitness Lex De La Herran told CNN:

Initially I thought it was fireworks, People started screaming and running, I instinctively did the same. It was complete chaos. […] I remember seeing a whole stampede of people running, jumping fences, Some man screamed ‘Those are real!’

Videos from the scene have been circulated on social media, which show people running for cover as gunshots are fired.

If you’re from the Bay you know that the Gilroy Garlic Festival is a beloved event that attracts diverse folks from all over Nor Cal, including families & kids. This is devastating & there’s one cause for it & one cause only: easy access to guns. Lawmakers, make it stop now. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) July 29, 2019

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has tweeted his condolences to those affected, describing the situation as ‘nothing short of horrific’:

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.

President Donald Trump also tweeted about the incident, warning people to stay safe:

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!

This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

It is not immediately clear what the motive was behind this attack. The suspects have yet to be identified.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the Gilroy Garlic Festival was founded in 1979 and attracts tens of thousand of people each year.

Our thoughts are with all those affected.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.