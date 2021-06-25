Four Dead And 159 Missing After 12-Storey Building Collapses In Miami-Dade

PA Images

Four people have died while 159 are missing after a 12-storey residential building collapsed in Miami-Dade.

The building collapsed yesterday, June 24; in the wake of the incident, authorities are now trying to find the remaining missing people, with the mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, saying they ‘still have hope’.

It is unclear what exactly caused the collapse of the building, but authorities are continuing to respond to the unfolding situation, while President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida – this means the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will assist state agencies with the relief effort.

Hundreds of rescuers equipped with sonar cameras are searching the rubble. Specially trained dogs are also being used in the attempts to find survivors.

In an effort to reach survivors, the authorities are also creating a tunnel to go under the rubble from an underground car park.

The hopes of finding the 159 missing people have varied among different officials. The mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said ‘It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t seem to me… that we will find people alive.’ Nonetheless, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the authorities would do ‘everything possible’ to locate survivors and added ‘We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive,’ BBC News reports.

PA Images

Overnight rescue terms heard noises and banging from the rubble, but no voices as they continued their search for survivors.

Nicolas Fernandez told CBS his calls to his loved ones had gone answered and he was fearing the worst, saying, ‘I think they’re gone. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but we’ve been calling them non-stop with no reply.’

Describing how the scene unfolded, resident Barry Cohenm who was in bed when the building started to collapse, said, ‘It sounded like thunder, and my wife and I, we went out on the balcony; it looked like a bomb had exploded.’

A family reunification centre has been set up at 9301 Collins Avenue for those looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. Those with family members who are unaccounted for or are safe are asked to call 305-614-1819.