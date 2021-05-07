Four Ex-Police Officers Indicted On Federal Civil Rights Charges In George Floyd Death

Darnella Frazier/Facebook/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

Four former Minneapolis police officers have been indicted on federal civil rights charges in relation to the death of George Floyd in May last year.

Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted of Floyd’s murder, was convicted alongside three other ex police officers on Friday, May 7.

The indictment alleges that Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane deprived Floyd of his rights when he was lying on the ground ‘in clear need’ of medical attention, and that they ‘wilfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm.’

This indictment, which has been obtained by ABC News, charges Chauvin with one count of deprivation of rights under colour of law in regards to his direct role in Floyd’s death.

The indictment reads as follows:

Chauvin held his left knee across George Floyd’s neck, and his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm, as George Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, and kept his knees on Floyd’s neck and body even after Floyd became unresponsive. This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd.

Thao and Kueng are reportedly being charged separately in count two of the indictment for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights.

Under this count, the grand jury has accused the officers of being ‘aware that [Chauvin] was holding his knee across George Floyd’s neck as Floyd lay handcuffed and unresisting, and that Defendant Chauvin continued to hold Floyd to the ground even after Floyd became unresponsive’.

The grand jury went on to allege that ‘the defendants wilfully failed to intervene to stop Defendant Chauvin’s use of unreasonable force’.

Lane, Thao and Kueng appeared before the US District Court in Minneapolis via videoconference. They are currently free on bond, but will face a state trial in August. All three were allowed to remain free following today’s federal court proceedings.

Chauvin, who was last month convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter did not appear before the court, and is currently awaiting sentencing at Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison.

Chauvin’s lawyer Eric Nelson reportedly gave no comment on the federal charges, while messages left by The Associated Press for the attorneys of two of the other former officers were not immediately returned.

An attorney for the fourth officer had reportedly been getting into an elevator and ended up getting disconnected when contacted by The Associated Press.