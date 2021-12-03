Four Failings Identified That Led To Tragic Death Of 6-Year-Old Arthur

I went on the police webchat to enquire as to what I could do for the safety of my nephew. I had a webchat with an operative. He gave me a case number and within ten minutes a private number called me.

A police officer identified himself, who said he had been around to the address and spoke with Tustin and Tom [Thomas Hughes]. We were advised if we were to return to the address we would be arrested.

I said I had photos of Arthur’s injuries and I didn’t believe that if he had seen those injuries, he would be happy that he was okay. He reluctantly received the photos and said he would speak to his sergeant and get back to me. He never did.