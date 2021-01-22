unilad
Four Jailed For Manslaughter Of 39 Migrants Found Dead In Lorry

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Jan 2021 15:52
Essex Police/PA Images

Four men have been jailed for the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead in a lorry in Essex.

The bodies were found in Waterglade Industrial Park in Greys in October 2019, sparking a murder investigation by police.

A judge said the people in the lorry would have suffered ‘excruciatingly painful’ deaths, having travelled from Belgium to Purfleet and suffocating in the container. Temperatures inside the container were said to have risen to 40C, in addition to high carbon dioxide levels.

PA

As reported by BBC News, Ronan Hughes, 41, and Gheorghe Nica, 43, were sentenced to 20 and 27 years respectively, having played ‘leading roles’ in helping to transport the people to the UK.

Eamonn Harrison, 24, was also sentenced to eight years behind bars, found responsible of towing the trailer to Zeebrugge in Belgium before its journey to Britain.

Maurice Robinson, 26, who collected the trailer on October 23 and drove it to the industrial park, was handed 13 years and four months in prison.

PA Images

Three more people were handed prison time for conspiracy to facilitate unlawful immigration: Christopher Kennedy, 24, for seven years; Valentin Calota, 38, for four-and-a-half years; and Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 28, for three years.

Justice Sweeney said: ‘I have no doubt that the conspiracy was a sophisticated, long-running and profitable one to smuggle mainly Vietnamese people across the channel.’

PA Images

He continued: ‘There were desperate attempts to contact the outside world by phone and to break through the roof of the container. All were to no avail and, before the ship reached Purfleet, [the victims] all died in what must have been an excruciatingly painful death.’

In desperate bids to get out the container, a metal pole had been used to try and pierce through the roof, instead only causing a dent. One voicemail said: ‘I can’t breathe. I want to come back to my family. Have a good life.’

The judge added: ‘The willingness of the victims to try and enter the country illegally provides no excuse for what happened to them.’

PA Images

When Robinson picked up the trailer, Hughes sent him a message which read: ‘Give them air quickly don’t let them out.’ The driver, who admitted to manslaughter and being part of the plot, said he was ‘horrified by what he saw’, according to his barrister.

Robinson then told Nica: ‘I have a problem here – dead bodies in the trailer.’ After a number of calls between the sentenced individuals, the driver then contacted emergency services.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

