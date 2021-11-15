unilad
Advert

Four Kenyan Police Officers Receive Jail Time For Death Of British Aristocrat

by : Shola Lee on : 15 Nov 2021 18:30
Four Kenyan Police Officers Receive Jail Time For Death Of British AristocratAlamy/Family via Reuters

Four Kenyan police officers have been jailed for the death of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in 2012

Monson, 28, was found dead in his cell in Mombasa, Kenya, after being arrested for smoking cannabis in 2012.

Advert

On Monday, Judge Eric Ogola found the four officers – Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Buluma and John Pamba – guilty of manslaughter, ruling that Monson had been ‘brutally tortured’ and had cannabis ‘planted’ on him after he died.

Alexander MonsonCourtesy of family via Reuters

The four officers were given sentences between nine and 15 years, with five or six years suspended in each case.

Monson, the son of Lord Nicholas Monson, had moved to Kenya in 2008 to live with his mother. He was arrested at the Diani beach resort in May 2012 following a night out with friends.

Advert

Police initially claimed he died from a drug overdose, but the family maintained he was beaten to death in jail.

Four Kenyan Police Officers Receive Jail Time For Death Of British Aristocrat (Alamy)Alamy

An inquest in June 2018 found that Monson had died from a head injury, with toxicology reports finding he had no drugs in his system at his time of death.

Back in 2018, in relation to the inquest, Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo said Monson’s death ‘was not natural, neither was it due to drugs’.

Advert

Odenyo continued:

His life was cut short by the police and therefore, the director of public prosecution should prosecute the officers mentioned.

Four Kenyan Police Officers Receive Jail Time For Death Of British Aristocrat (Alamy)Alamy

Speaking of today’s verdict, Ogola said:

Advert

The court has established that he was tortured within the police compound before he was returned to the cell at about 5.00am.

Ogola went on to add that the officers in question were aware of Monson’s poor condition but did not take him to hospital, ‘I am satisfied that the death of the deceased was caused through unlawful omission on the part of the accused persons for failing to seek medical care for the deceased in good time’.

The high-profile case has shone a light on police brutality in the region, with officers rarely getting charged or convicted.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Boris Johnson Does Not Rule Out Christmas Lockdown
News

Boris Johnson Does Not Rule Out Christmas Lockdown

The UK’s Favourite Train Enthusiast Was Spotted Raving This Weekend
Viral

The UK’s Favourite Train Enthusiast Was Spotted Raving This Weekend

Boris Johnson To Hold Covid Press Conference This Afternoon
News

Boris Johnson To Hold Covid Press Conference This Afternoon

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Kenya, manslaughter, no-article-matching, Now, police brutality, prison

Credits

The Gaurdian and 4 others

  1. The Gaurdian

    Kenyan police officers jailed over death of British aristocrat’s son

  2. The Guardian

    ‘The wounds won’t heal’: Kenya’s agonising wait for justice on killings by police

  3. BBC

    Alexander Monson: Kenyan policemen jailed over UK aristocrat's death

  4. BBC

    Kenyan police 'killed aristocrat Alexander Monson'

  5. The Guardian

    ‘They have killed us more than corona’: Kenyans protest against police brutality This article is more than 1 yea

 