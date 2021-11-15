Four Kenyan Police Officers Receive Jail Time For Death Of British Aristocrat

Alamy/Family via Reuters

Four Kenyan police officers have been jailed for the death of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in 2012

Monson, 28, was found dead in his cell in Mombasa, Kenya, after being arrested for smoking cannabis in 2012.

On Monday, Judge Eric Ogola found the four officers – Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Buluma and John Pamba – guilty of manslaughter, ruling that Monson had been ‘brutally tortured’ and had cannabis ‘planted’ on him after he died.

Courtesy of family via Reuters

The four officers were given sentences between nine and 15 years, with five or six years suspended in each case.

Monson, the son of Lord Nicholas Monson, had moved to Kenya in 2008 to live with his mother. He was arrested at the Diani beach resort in May 2012 following a night out with friends.

Police initially claimed he died from a drug overdose, but the family maintained he was beaten to death in jail.

Alamy

An inquest in June 2018 found that Monson had died from a head injury, with toxicology reports finding he had no drugs in his system at his time of death.

Back in 2018, in relation to the inquest, Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo said Monson’s death ‘was not natural, neither was it due to drugs’.

Odenyo continued:

His life was cut short by the police and therefore, the director of public prosecution should prosecute the officers mentioned.

Alamy

Speaking of today’s verdict, Ogola said:

The court has established that he was tortured within the police compound before he was returned to the cell at about 5.00am.

Ogola went on to add that the officers in question were aware of Monson’s poor condition but did not take him to hospital, ‘I am satisfied that the death of the deceased was caused through unlawful omission on the part of the accused persons for failing to seek medical care for the deceased in good time’.

The high-profile case has shone a light on police brutality in the region, with officers rarely getting charged or convicted.