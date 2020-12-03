Four People Confirmed Dead After ‘Large Explosion’ At Bristol Warehouse

PA Images

Four people have died and another has been injured following a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Wessex Water’s premises in Avonmouth, just off Kings Weston Lane, at around 11:20am. A witness had reported hearing ‘a very loud explosion’ which ‘shook buildings’.

It’s thought that the blast originated from a chemical tank, according to local police. Officers have said those who died include three employees of Wessex Water and one contractor.

As per BBC News, Avon and Somerset Police said: ‘An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews and we can confirm there have been a number of casualties.’

Police have since declared a major incident and are currently investigating the full circumstances of the explosion.

Jawad Burhan, a witness who photographed the exploded tank, said there was a ‘helicopter looking for missing people… I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After 10 minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police.’

Avomouth blast PA Images

Kieran Jenkins, who was working close to the site of the explosion, said he heard a ‘big bang’, explaining: ‘The whole warehouse was shaking, and we literally stood there in shock because everything was shaking. We thought everything was going to fall and we came out and all we could see was people running – it was a bit of a shock, really.’

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres added: ‘Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.’

Avonmouth PA Images

He continued: ‘A cordon has been set up and we’d advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work. Police inquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing.’

Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West, released a statement which reads: ‘My family and I are keeping those affected in our thoughts and prayers, following the tragic consequences of the explosion in Avonmouth today.’

It thanks the emergency services for their ‘responsiveness and support’, before adding: ‘There will be a full investigation taking place but, for now, we pay our respects to those who have suffered and lost their lives today.’

Home Secretary Priti Patel also tweeted: ‘Deeply concerned at reports of a warehouse explosion in Avonmouth. My thoughts are with those affected and our brave emergency services working hard to resolve this incident.’