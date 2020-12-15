Four Richest Men In America Got $219 Billion Richer This Year, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault PA Images

As the coronavirus outbreak caused unforeseen challenges and forced us to completely change the way we live our lives, it goes without saying that 2020 has been a rough year for everyone. Everyone, it seems, except Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Bernard Arnault.

While many of us were stockpiling tins of beans, these four men saw their collective net worth grow by $219 billion. I don’t even want to think about how many tins of beans that kind of money can buy.

It’s not too much of a surprise to see Bezos in first place as the wealthiest man in the world, as in a year when we were all encouraged to stay at home, Amazon was how many people went shopping.

Bezos PA

From December 16, 2019 to December 15, 2020, the founder saw his net worth grow by 61%, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. He added $70 billion to his fortune over the course of the year, with his total net worth now standing at $185 billion.

In second place is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has been making waves this year with the launch of Starlink satellites and testing of the Starship rocket he hopes one day will take people to Mars.

Musk grew his net worth by a whopping 461.6% in the last 12 months as he gained $127 billion. He is now worth a total of $155 billion, or, as Bloomberg points out, the equivalent to ‘85.1 million troy ounces of gold.’

Elon Musk PA Images

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates’ net worth is up 13.9%, having earned $15.7 billion since last December, while Bernard Arnault – chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE – increased his net worth by 6.0% as he added $6.3 billion to his fortune. Gates’ net worth stands at $129 billion, while Arnault is currently at $112 billion.

Arnault recently surpassed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to become the fourth richest person, having earned $1.89 billion since December 13, 2020. At the time of writing, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is at $104 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg PA Images

In a statement cited by Business Insider, Frank Clemente, the executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, spoke about the 10 richest billionaires and said America had never before ‘seen such an accumulation of wealth in so few hands.’

He added:

Their wealth growth is so great that they alone could provide a $3,000 stimulus payment to every man, woman, and child in the country, and still be richer than they were nine months ago.

The remaining 10 richest people in the world are Warren Buffet, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Steve Ballmer and Mukesh Ambani.