Four Seasons Total Landscaping Sold Out Its Concert Tickets In 17 Minutes

PA Images/@ImSpeaking13/Twitter

Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia has managed to sell out its concert tickets in 17 minutes.

A groundskeeping company surrounded by an industrial chain-link-fence and nestled between a porn shop and a crematorium doesn’t sound like an ideal concert setting. Nonetheless, Four Seasons Total Landscaping has become a successful venue.

In November, Four Seasons Total Landscaping was picked to host a platform for speakers who did not believe Joe Biden had been elected as US president. The event that hosted Rudy Giuliani was intended to be at the Four Seasons Hotel. The embarrassing scenario quickly made the company a viral sensation.

@therealfstl1992/Twitter

The landscaping company now seems to have a new avenue of business. The company had considered doing events for some time, and Director of Operations, Michael Siravo said ‘once everything started slowly opening up, we figured what better time to do this.’

On July 8, the landscaping company released tickets for a 200-person capacity ‘intimate acoustic set-up.’ Given the notoriety of the establishment on the back of Giuliani‘s public humiliation, the tickets sold out rapidly. In fact, it only took 17 minutes for the tickets to go.

The director of sales at the company, Sean Middleton told The Philadelphia Inquirer that ‘It probably would have sold out faster but the site kept crashing.’

Laura Jane Grace will headline the event that will take place in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s famous green and white garage door. On top of that, a Four Seasons Total Landscaping truck will be there so people can take selfies and buy food. There will also be merchandise from local T-shirt company Philly Drinkers along with some ‘surprises.’

@therealfstl1992/Twitter

It’s unclear exactly what the surprises will be and whether there will be a political element. However, it does sound like a fun time.

Siravo noted that ‘It’s a musical experience, but also, I guess for people who — I can’t believe I’m saying this — but who are fans of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, they kind of get to see the ins and outs of it.’

The headline act, Laura Jane Grace, described it as the ‘most prestigious appearance of 2021.’ She went on to say ‘this will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company.’

Looking ahead, Middleton said ‘I think that this [event] is a little less controversial,’ when compared to the last event the company held, adding ‘what’s great about this event is that we know exactly what we’re getting into ahead of time.’