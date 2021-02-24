Four Texas Power Grid Operators Resign Following Electricity Blackouts In Deadly Cold Snap

ERCOT/PA Images

Four Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) members have resigned in the wake of last week’s Winter Storm Uri.

The extreme weather left people without food, water and power to their homes as temperatures plummeted to -18°C (0°F).

The storm hit several areas of the US, but Texas was by far the worst affected. The storm that swept across the Deep South is being blamed for 80 deaths, around half of which were in Texas.

Not only did the Texas power grid fail for many people leaving families without heating in the middle of a storm, those who still had power were slapped with energy bills worth thousands of dollars, something ERCOT has come under fire for.

ERCOT

ERCOT also received backlash for is regarding some of its members not actually being Texas-based. Those to have announced their resignations are Board Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, and members Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper.

According to the MailOnline, Hepper lives in Maine; Cramton lives in California; Talberg lives in Michigan, while Bulger lives in Illinois.

In light of the criticism, the four board members said in a statement that they’re stepping down eliminate any distractions.

ERCOT

Their statement reads, as per USA Today:

Our hearts go out to all Texans who have had to go without electricity, heat, and water during frigid temperatures and continue to face the tragic consequences of this emergency. We have noted recent concerns about out-of-state board leadership at ERCOT. To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board.

Their resignations were affective as of today, February 24.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has welcomed their resignations in the wake of last week’s chaos. Abbot said in a statement, ‘When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power.’

PA Images

He continued:

ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false.

Abbott announced over the weekend that he, alongside other Texan officials, are going to investigate the ‘unacceptable’ energy bills people were charged with.

‘It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs,’ he said on Saturday, February 20.

