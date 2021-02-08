Fourteen Dead And Hundreds Still Missing After India Glacier Disaster PA

Fourteen people have died and more than 100 are missing after a piece of a Himalayan glacier fell into an Indian river, causing a huge flood.

The breakage burst through a dam, causing floodwater to pour through a valley in the state of Uttarkhand, approximately 310 miles north of New Delhi.

Most of those missing are believed to be workers at two hydro-power plants in the area. So far, 25 people have been rescued.

According to local police, the avalanche hit at around 11am local time (5.30am GMT) on Sunday, February 7, demolishing the Rishiganga Hydroelectric dam.

The resulting force catapulted water along India’s Dhauli Ganga river. As per BBC News, a bridge in the area that connected 13 villages was washed away in the destruction.

Hundreds of troops, paramilitaries and helicopters have been deployed to the area to search for survivors.

Those in surrounding villages have reportedly been evacuated, however, officials have warned that more than 125 people could have been caught in the torrent.

Yesterday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was closely monitoring the situation.

‘Have been continuously speaking to authorities and getting updates on… deployment, rescue work and relief operations,’ he said in a tweet.

‘India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,’ he added.

Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives in Raini, a nearby village, told Reuters: ‘It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone. I felt that even we would be swept away.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his condolences to the families of those affected.

‘My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed,’ he wrote in a tweet.