Fourth Victim Of Michigan School Shooting Has Died With Students Still In Critical Condition

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Dec 2021 18:13
A fourth person has died after a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, US, this week. 

Seventeen-year-old Justin Shilling became the latest person to lose their life as a result of the attack which took place on Tuesday, November 30.

Shilling passed away at about 10.00am local time today, December 1, at McLaren Hospital in Pontiac. Other victims previously identified by authorities include students Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16.

A number of other victims are still in critical condition after a 15-year-old boy allegedly pulled out a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun at the school and fired ’15 to 20′ times, striking 11 people.

Approximately 100 calls to 911 were made in the wake of the shooting, according to The Detroit News, while teachers, students and other members of staff took cover in classrooms. Some people at the school are said to have jumped out of windows to avoid being hit before police arrived.

The suspect surrendered once authorities were on the scene. He was arrested, but he and his parents have chosen to invoke their right to silence.

Following the incident, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Oxford was a ‘quiet, sweet community that had its innocence shattered’.

Speaking on CNN, Bouchard said it’s clear the suspect ‘came out with the intent to kill people’.

He commented: ‘He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes towards the head or chest. It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous. And our forensic team was working all night and so far I believe they recovered over 30 shell casings. So, we believe he fired at least 30 shots.’

Bouchard is set to give an update later today on the investigation, which he says will be a ‘massive undertaking’ with more than 1,000 witnesses and victims to interview.

Police are also set to review thousands of hours of surveillance footage and social media posts. Bouchard has given no timetable for when the investigation might be completed, citing the amount of evidence and the need to do a thorough job.

The 15-year-old suspect is being held at Oakland County Children’s Village as the investigation proceeds.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Emily Brown

