Fox News accused of ‘revenge porn’ after airing explicit photos of Hunter Biden

PA/FoxNews

Fox News has been accused of revenge porn after two of its anchors aired explicit photos of Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, April 8, both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity aired pictures that reportedly came from Biden’s missing laptop.

The news channel has faced a wave of backlash, with critics slamming the coverage given that Biden has struggled with drug addiction in the past.

‘Hopefully Hunter Biden sues & crushes The Daily Mail & Fox News for publishing & airing the stolen private contents of his MacBook Pro. They think this helps their popularity. In reality, much of the public can relate to a family member in crisis [with] substance abuse & other issues,’ one person wrote.

One of the photos allegedly shows Biden being straddled by two women, while another is said to show him gripping a woman’s hair. The photographs were first published by The Daily Mail, which claims it obtained them from a laptop that was left at a repair shop.

During his show on Thursday, Carlson used the image as a point to attack the president, telling viewers he is a ‘weak liberal who has no control of the people around him’.

‘What’s happening right now around Hunter Biden’s private pictures and private life with other consenting adults is disturbing. Not only is it revenge porn by Fox News in many ways, but it just feels gross to see people making jokes about the whole thing. Period,’ a second person wrote on Twitter.

‘I won’t post it but @seanhannity is straight-up airing revenge porn to shame Hunter Biden’s sex life. I am without words,’ lawyer Bradley P Moss wrote on Twitter.

Hunter Biden is currently promoting his new memoir, Beautiful Things, in which he speaks candidly about his struggle with substance abuse.

In an interview with BBC News this week, he said his family’s struggles have made them more relatable.

‘I think what people see in the Biden family is their family. I think that they see all of the tragedy in loss, but they see all the love and sincerity. And I think that they see that we’re not much different than any other family out there,’ Hunter Biden said.

