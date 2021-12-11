Fox News Anchor Criticised Over CEO Who Fired 900 People On Zoom Comments

@wanderellaco/TikTok/Fox News

A Fox News anchor has sparked backlash for defending a CEO who fired 900 people over Zoom less than a month before Christmas.

Vishal Garg, the CEO of online mortgage lender Better.com, abruptly sacked 900 employees over a Zoom call last week. He accused them of ‘stealing’ from the company by being unproductive, allegedly working the equivalent of ‘two hours’ each day, and said they were ‘part of the unlucky group that is being laid off’.

Garg has since apologised for ‘failing to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected’. However, it’s unsurprising to see a Fox News anchor leap to his defence.

Opening the discussion, co-host Emily Compagno said, ‘I loved this actually, I loved this so much.’

‘The productivity of those 900 individuals averaged two hours a day even though they were paid for eight. And I understand the indelicate nature of this but part of my role as a federal attorney when I was managing and acting director was terminating individuals and I did it with the utmost respect and care. But I also had to do it with a lot of security measures in place,’ she continued.

‘I love that for 900 people he stayed safe and he let them know that their theft was no longer tolerated. So for me, good riddance and I feel bad that he’s now having to capitulate to the other execs at his company and apologise for it. Sorry guys, bye for all of them they’re snowflakes they’re probably millennials and Z’s, yeah they need to learn work ethic.’

She’s been ripped apart online for her comments, with one user accusing her of ‘showing that the white people on Fox News see working class people as inferiors, absolutely disgusting how can someone laugh and defend people losing their job right before Christmas. Nasty person showing what conservatives really are. Disgusting.’

‘You’re a horrible, mean-spirited person,’ another wrote. ‘Emily Compagno should also be sacked. Here is a woman who takes joy in the misfortune of 900 people who got sacked on Zoom,’ a third tweeted.