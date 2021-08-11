Fox News Anchor Mocked For Saying Karl Marx Wrote Mein Kampf

Fox News

A Fox News anchor has been widely ridiculed after falsely stating that Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf.

During a recent America’s Newsroom discussion about critical race theory being taught in elementary schools, broadcaster Bill Hemmer appeared to get his facts momentarily mixed up, temporarily confusing the social philosopher with one of the most evil dictators of all time, Adolf Hitler.

This appeared to be an attempt on Hemmer’s part to illustrate his own intellectual curiosity as a young man, however it backfired big time.

During the televised discussion, Hemmer recalled:

I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany, and trying to find the home of Karl Marx, cause, you know, 1848 – he wrote Mein Kampf.

Later on in the show, Hemmer confessed he’d got things a bit mixed up, admitting, ‘I misspoke. 1848. Karl Marx. The Communist Manifesto‘.

The segment has since gone viral and Hemmer has been widely mocked for getting confused between the two very different books.

One person tweeted, ‘He’s confusing it with Lo Mein Kampf. Karl Marx loved Chinese takeout’, while another suggested, ‘He probably thinks Marx wrote Critical Race Theory too’.

A third person tweeted:

Hitler wrote The Diary of Anne Frank and Anne Frank wrote Capital so it works out in the end.

Hitler began writing Mein Kampf (My Struggle) while imprisoned in 1923, outlining the anti-Semitic views that would come to define his reign of terror. By this point, Marx – famed for his three-volume capitalist critique Das Kapital – had been dead for decades.

