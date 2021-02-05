Fox News And Trump Lawyers Sued For $2.7 Billion Over Baseless Election Fraud Claims Fox News/PA Images

Fox News, its hosts and two Trump lawyers are the subjects of a $2.7 billion libel suit over baseless election fraud claims.

The network news station was one of the most prolific enablers of the former president’s nonsensical allegations about the presidential election, with hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity giving credence to accusations with no foundation in reality.

As the Trump campaign’s legal battles started to die off and Joe Biden’s win became more apparent, the chickens have been slowly coming home to roost in the wake of false claims about voter fraud – and this latest lawsuit is one of the biggest.

Giuliani PA Images

The 285-page suit comes from Smartmatic, a Florida-based voting technology company. Unlike Dominion Voting Systems, which has also filed heavy lawsuits aimed at Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, Smartmatic only operates in the Democratic-leaning Los Angeles.

The company is suing Giuliani, Powell, Fox News and its hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Jeanine Pirro. PA Images

Antonio Mugica, the chief executive and founder of Smartmatic, told CNN Business, ‘We have no choice. The disinformation campaign that was launched against us is an obliterating one. For us, this is existential, and we have to take action.’

Fox News allegedly aired at least 13 reports that claimed or implied Smartmatic had colluded with Venezuela’s government to ‘steal’ the election. Also, Dobbs accused Mugica of attempting to carry out a ‘massive cyber Pearl Harbour’ by flipping votes using a backdoor in its software. Of course, none of these claims had any evidence.

The lawsuit reads, ‘The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable.’

Sidney Powell PA Images

It continues, ‘Defendants had an obvious problem with their story. They needed a villain. They needed someone to blame. They needed someone whom they could get others to hate. A story of good versus evil, the type that would incite an angry mob, only works if the storyteller provides the audience with someone who personifies evil.’

It adds, ‘Without any true villain, Defendants invented one. Defendants decided to make Smartmatic the villain in their story.’

Smartmatic says the total cost of the ‘disinformation concocted and spread by the defendants’ amounts to $2.7 billion, with Mugica saying there’s a chance the company won’t make it through the fallout of the damage.

Maria Bartiromo Fox News

‘Everything we are doing every day is to survive,’ he said, with the company likely to lose $690 million in profits and forced to spend $4.7 million to fight a ‘meteoric rise’ in cyberattacks.

In a statement, Giuliani said, ‘The Smartmatic lawsuit presents another golden opportunity for discovery. I look forward to litigating with them.’