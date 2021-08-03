Fox News’ Chief Legal Analyst Fired After Shocking Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News’ chief legal analyst, has been dropped after it came to light that a shocking sexual harassment lawsuit was being filed against him.
In a lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court on Monday, August 2, production assistant John Fawcett outlined his claims against the judge.
In this lawsuit, Fawcett, 27, alleges that Napolitano, 71, sexually harassed him in an elevator in 2019. Fawcett claims senior executives were well aware of Napolitano’s misconduct but did not take any further action.
Fawcett joined the network as an entry-level production assistant for Lou Dobbs, and reportedly now works on Fox Business host Larry Kudlow’s Kudlow show,
He stated that ‘sexual harassment, sex discrimination, and racial discrimination are still tolerated at Fox’, alleging there have been further instances where Napolitano harassed other male members of staff, without facing any subsequent investigation from HR.
As per this lawsuit:
When the plaintiff reached his office and told his co-workers about the encounter, they immediately started laughing.
It was common knowledge that Judge Napolitano sexually harassed young men at Fox News, and it had even happened to one of the plaintiff’s co-workers. The plaintiff did not initially report the incident to human resources, however, because he did not want to jeopardize his career at Fox, but he did tell Mr. [Lou] Dobbs.
In this lawsuit, Fawcett also alleged that Kudlow made repeated racist and sexist comments while at work, making ‘inappropriate’ remarks about women and those from minority groups during telephone conferences.
Shortly after the news of the lawsuit was made public, Fox News announced the network would be parting ways with Napolitano, while defending Kudlow against what it has described as ‘completely baseless’ allegations.
The network has given the following statement on the matter:
Upon first learning of John Fawcett’s allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, FOX News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties.
The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action.
Furthermore, the additional allegations laid out in this claim are completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion as the complaint does not meet the standards of the law. We will defend the matter vigorously in court.
