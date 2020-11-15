Fox News Host Forced To Apologise After Claiming Dead Person Voted In Election
A Fox News host was forced to partially apologise after claiming a dead person voted in the US election.
In the wake of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the ‘lame duck’ president has been ramping up conspiracy theories around electoral fraud. While appearing to admit Biden has won, his Twitter feed continues to push the narrative that the White House is being ‘stolen’ from him.
Supporters of the current POTUS have claimed, without any corroborated evidence, that dead people voted in favour of Biden. However, Fox News has now backed down on one specific claim after it was debunked.
Check out the host’s apology below:
Presenter Tucker Carlson alleged that James Blalock, a Second World War veteran from Covington, Georgia who passed away in 2006, somehow cast a mail-in ballot in this year’s election.
He earlier purported: ‘No-one quite embodies that story like James Blalock of Covington, Georgia. Mr. Blalock was a mailman for 33 years, until he passed away in 2006. 14 years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things. James Blalock cast a ballot in last week’s election.’
Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz shared the claim, which was labelled with a ‘disputed’ warning by Twitter.
However, despite the accusations levelled by the news station and Trump’s campaign, James Blalock didn’t vote – it was his wife, Agnes, voting under the name of Mrs. James E. Blalock, Jr. 11Alive News even paid a visit to her home.
The local Newton County government released a statement regarding the claims, writing: ‘The media reports of a deceased voter casting their ballot in Newton County are inaccurate.’
After this confirmation, Carlson said on-air:
We’ve got some good news tonight and an apology. One of the people who voted in last week’s election isn’t dead. James Blalock is still dead.
We told you about him, but it was his wife who voted. She voted as Mrs. James Blalock. It’s old-fashioned, and we missed it… it was Mrs. James Blalock, so apologies for that, and of course we’re always going to correct when we’re wrong, and we were.
However, Carlson also doubled down on his wider claims. ‘Now a whole bunch of dead people did vote, we showed their names, we proved it.’
The outlet did not prove it, as these claims are still under investigation. According to 11Alive News, half of the supposedly dead voters named by the Trump campaign did, in fact, vote legally.
The New York Times also confirmed that 21,000 dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, and BBC News carried out a thorough investigation into a database of dead people said by Trump supporters to have voted, finding immediate issues with their claims.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Apology, Fox News, US, US Election 2020