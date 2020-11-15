Fox News Host Forced To Apologise After Claiming Dead Person Voted In Election

We’ve got some good news tonight and an apology. One of the people who voted in last week’s election isn’t dead. James Blalock is still dead.

We told you about him, but it was his wife who voted. She voted as Mrs. James Blalock. It’s old-fashioned, and we missed it… it was Mrs. James Blalock, so apologies for that, and of course we’re always going to correct when we’re wrong, and we were.